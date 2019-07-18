Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Starts with individual drills

Sanders (Achilles) was limited to individual drills Thursday but should be a full go in practice within two or three weeks, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Less than eight months removed from suffering an Achilles tear, Sanders looked comfortable running routes and quickly changing direction during Denver's first practice of training camp. Video clips from non-contact sessions don't prove he's regained his explosiveness, but it does at least appear he's on the right track toward playing Week 1. The 32-year-old is the only player on Denver's roster with an 800-yard receiving campaign to his name, with the team otherwise counting on Courtland Sutton, DaeSean Hamilton and Tim Patrick as well as tight ends Noah Fant and Jeff Heuerman. The quality of Sanders' targets arguably is a bigger concern than the quantity, considering Joe Flacco fell shy of seven yards per pass attempt each of his final four seasons in Baltimore.