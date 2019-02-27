Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Staying under contract

General manager John Elway confirmed the Broncos will pick up the contract option on Sanders (Achilles), Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The team seems confident in Sanders' ability to bounce back from the Achilles tear he suffered in early December, with his fast progress early in the recovery process creating hope he can be ready for Week 1 of his age-32 season. Between this decision and the recent agreement to trade for Joe Flacco, it's clear the Broncos are shooting for a 2019 playoff appearance rather than focusing on the future. Elway likely envisions Sanders, Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton operating as the receivers in three-wide sets under new offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello. Given the timing of his injury, Sanders is no lock to be ready for the start of training camp, or for that matter Week 1 of the regular season.