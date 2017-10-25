Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Still not at practice
Sanders (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Andrew Mason of the Broncos' official website reports.
Sanders was ruled out last Monday for Sunday's eventual 21-0 loss to the Chargers, but he's merely considered day-to-day this week. That being said, he's off on the wrong foot as the Broncos begin preparation for another divisional showdown Sunday in Kansas City. Speaking after Wednesday's practice, head coach Vance Joseph said Sanders is still sore but nonetheless hopes to play through the ankle injury. Fellow wideouts Cody Latimer (knee) and Isaiah McKenzie (ankle) returned to practice Wednesday.
More News
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Could return to practice•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Upgraded to day-to-day•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Out for at least Week 7•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Spotted on crutches•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: X-rays return negative•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Exits with ankle injury•
-
Dynasty TE update: Ertz soars
Zach Ertz has made quite a move this season at tight end, but he's not No. 1 yet in Heath Cummings'...
-
SportsLine: Sit Watson, not Kroft
Advanced computer model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Tyler Kroft in your Fantasy le...
-
Dynasty: Wentz, Dak, Watson rising
Heath Cummings updates his top-30 dynasty quarterbacks and discusses risers and fallers.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Parker improving
DeVante Parker could be back on the field, finally, while Martavis Bryant doesn't look likely...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...