Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Still not at practice

Sanders (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Andrew Mason of the Broncos' official website reports.

Sanders was ruled out last Monday for Sunday's eventual 21-0 loss to the Chargers, but he's merely considered day-to-day this week. That being said, he's off on the wrong foot as the Broncos begin preparation for another divisional showdown Sunday in Kansas City. Speaking after Wednesday's practice, head coach Vance Joseph said Sanders is still sore but nonetheless hopes to play through the ankle injury. Fellow wideouts Cody Latimer (knee) and Isaiah McKenzie (ankle) returned to practice Wednesday.