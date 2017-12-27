Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Still very sore
Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said Wednesday that Sanders (ankle) is still very sore, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.
Joseph also said the wideout will need to practice before the end of the week if he's going to play in Sunday's game against the Chiefs. Sanders got off on the wrong foot in that regard, sitting out Wednesday's session after doing the same all last week. While the early signs point to a second straight absence to close out the season, he does still have two more chances to get in some form of practice. Even if the Chiefs rest key starters, there isn't a ton of hope for the Denver passing game in Week 17, considering Paxton Lynch (ankle) already has been named as the starter. With Cody Latimer (thigh) also out in Week 16 and absent from Wednesday's practice, Bennie Fowler could get another start across from Demaryius Thomas.
