Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Strikes twice

Sanders snatched six of eight targets for 62 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 42-10 rout of the Cowboys.

Sanders got Denver on the board early with a leaping 10-yard touchdown on the team's opening drive and then left a defensive back in his dust on a quick six-yard out for a score in the second quarter. Sanders talked up his potential in Mike McCoy's offense in the offseason having played in a similar scheme during his first season in Denver in 2014. The quick-breaking routes that Denver has featured through two weeks play to the speedy Sanders' strengths and should offer opportunities for some nice catch-and-run opportunities like the 25-yard gain he picked up to set up his own first touchdown.