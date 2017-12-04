Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Struggles in Week 13 loss

Sanders (ankle) brought in two of seven targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 35-9 loss to the Dolphins.

Like fellow wideout Demaryius Thomas, Sanders' production took a hit due to the inefficiency of Trevor Siemian, who completed only 46.3 percent of his 41 attempts. The eight-year veteran has posted no more than 15 receiving yards in any of his past three games after compiling a season-high 137 against the Patriots in Week 10. The bleak outlook of the Broncos' quarterback situation figures to continue dampening his prospects for the balance of the campaign, although his talent could certainly help produce a breakout effort on any given week.