Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Suits up Sunday

Sanders (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Sanders has played in Denver's last three games after sitting out the team's Week 7 and Week 8 contests, so his Week 12 availability is not especially surprising. He'll take aim Sunday at a beatable Oakland secondary, though Sanders' upside this week is tied to how well he meshes with Paxton Lynch, who has replaced Brock Osweiler as the Broncos' starting quarterback.

