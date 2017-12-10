Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Suits up Sunday

Sanders (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Jets.

As expected, Sanders will continue to work through his ankle injury, but he's not a high-percentage lineup option in Week 14 thanks to the Broncos' shaky QB situation. Over his last three games, Sanders has logged seven catches (on 23 targets) for just 38 yards.

