Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Suits up Sunday
Sanders (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Jets.
As expected, Sanders will continue to work through his ankle injury, but he's not a high-percentage lineup option in Week 14 thanks to the Broncos' shaky QB situation. Over his last three games, Sanders has logged seven catches (on 23 targets) for just 38 yards.
