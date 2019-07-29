Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Takes first 11-on-11 reps
Sanders (Achilles) participated in 11-on-11 drills during Monday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Sanders began participating in 7-on-7 drills last week, and now takes another big step forward as he resumes 11-on-11 work. The veteran wideout appears on track to be cleared for full practice participation within the next two or three weeks, and is making good time in his recovery from an Achilles tear. Sanders is targeting a Week 1 return versus the Raiders.
