Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Taking a seat Saturday

Sanders (shoulder) won't play in Saturday's preseason game against the 49ers, Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post reports.

Sanders is nursing a sore shoulder that kept him from practicing Thursday. While his injury doesn't appear to be much of a concern in the grand scheme of things, it isn't clear when he'll be back on the field. Demaryius Thomas will serve as the clear-cut top wideout in Sanders' absence Saturday, with Bennie Fowler, Isaiah McKenzie and Carlos Henderson mixing in as well.