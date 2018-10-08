Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Targeted 14 times

Sanders caught nine of 14 passes for 72 yards during Sunday's 34-16 loss at the Jets.

The bulk of Sanders' production came in garbage time as the Broncos struggled to get the ball downfield early in the game with the Jets' interior rush pressing down. After a promising first two weeks -- which featured 14 catches, 231 yards and two wins -- Sanders has slowed right along with this offense. He's still a solid option, having tallied at least 63 total yards in every game, and is unquestionably the receiver to own in this Broncos offense. As the season turns, however, that title becomes increasing ceremonial. Don't expect much more Sunday against a Rams defense that has been strong in keeping opposing offense in check despite a number of shoot-outs.