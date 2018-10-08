Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Targeted 14 times
Sanders caught nine of 14 passes for 72 yards during Sunday's 34-16 loss at the Jets.
The bulk of Sanders' production came in garbage time as the Broncos struggled to get the ball downfield early in the game with the Jets' interior rush pressing down. After a promising first two weeks -- which featured 14 catches, 231 yards and two wins -- Sanders has slowed right along with this offense. He's still a solid option, having tallied at least 63 total yards in every game, and is unquestionably the receiver to own in this Broncos offense. As the season turns, however, that title becomes increasing ceremonial. Don't expect much more Sunday against a Rams defense that has been strong in keeping opposing offense in check despite a number of shoot-outs.
More News
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Paces team with five catches•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Runs for score•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Leads team in receiving again Sunday•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Goes over 100 yards with a score•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Erupts on one drive•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Will get longer look•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5
-
Week 5 DFS Contrarian Plays
Philip Rivers and David Johnson headling Heath Cummings' Week 5 contrarian plays.