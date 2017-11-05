Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Targeted five times in return
Sanders (ankle) caught one of five targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 51-23 loss in Philadelphia.
Sanders reportedly told the game commentators that he was about 85 percent after suffering a sprained ankle three weeks ago against the Giants. Sanders showed some flashes on Sunday, pulling in a deep ball down the side line and just barely failing to convert a clutch third-down that might have been overturned had Denver challenged it. He'll get a reprieve against a poor New England pass defense next week, but it might not matter the way Denver's quarterbacks are playing.
