Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Tending to bruised quad

Sanders dealt with a quad contusion during Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Jaguars, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Sanders played his typical allotment of snaps en route to five catches (on nine targets) for 104 yards. Still, he relayed that the quad issue was the reason he awkwardly went to the ground near the end of the game, and afterward he "was struggling to put on my shoes." Sanders added that he's "good" as of Tuesday, but his listing on Wednesday's injury report will be one to monitor.

