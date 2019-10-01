Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Tending to bruised quad
Sanders dealt with a quad contusion during Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Jaguars, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
Sanders played his typical allotment of snaps en route to five catches (on nine targets) for 104 yards. Still, he relayed that the quad issue was the reason he awkwardly went to the ground near the end of the game, and afterward he "was struggling to put on my shoes." Sanders added that he's "good" as of Tuesday, but his listing on Wednesday's injury report will be one to monitor.
More News
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Tops 100 yards•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Rids himself of injury•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Another limited practice•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Dealing with quad issue•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Frustrated after 10-yard game•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Scores again in Week 2 loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 TE Preview: Doyle rules
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 5 at tight end.
-
Week 5 Waivers: Starters emerge
There are stopgap measures available if you need them, but the top targets on waivers in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 5 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 5 Trade Values Chart
How does Melvin Gordon's return shake up the trade values chart? Dave Richard provides the...
-
Week 5 WR Preview: Bounce-back week
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...