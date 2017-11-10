Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: To be listed as questionable, but expected to play
Though Sanders (ankle) is slated to be listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Patriots, the Broncos expect him to play in the contest, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.
Sanders' full practice participation Thursday supports the notion that he'll continue to work through his ankle issue this weekend, after seeing work on 45 percent of the Broncos' snaps on offense in this past Sunday's 51-23 loss to the Eagles. In the process, Sanders hauled in one of his five targets for 30 yards. Assuming he's available Sunday, Sanders will take aim at a Patriots defense that is allowing a league-high average of 295.5 passing yards per game.
