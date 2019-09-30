Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Tops 100 yards

Sanders hauled five of nine targets for 104 yards in Week 4 against the Jaguars.

Sanders led the team in yards and tied a team high with nine targets. He connected with Joe Flacco on several big receptions of 13, 39, 16 and 27 yards, another clear indication that the pair have developed rapport. As a result, Sanders has now recorded at least 85 yards in three of four contests, made particularly impressive by the fact that he's returning from an Achillies injury in December of 2018. He'll look to continue his strong 2019 campaign in Week 5 in a matchup against the Chargers.