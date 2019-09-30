Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Tops 100 yards
Sanders hauled five of nine targets for 104 yards in Week 4 against the Jaguars.
Sanders led the team in yards and tied a team high with nine targets. He connected with Joe Flacco on several big receptions of 13, 39, 16 and 27 yards, another clear indication that the pair have developed rapport. As a result, Sanders has now recorded at least 85 yards in three of four contests, made particularly impressive by the fact that he's returning from an Achillies injury in December of 2018. He'll look to continue his strong 2019 campaign in Week 5 in a matchup against the Chargers.
More News
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Rids himself of injury•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Another limited practice•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Dealing with quad issue•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Frustrated after 10-yard game•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Scores again in Week 2 loss•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Huge second half against Raiders•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Early Waivers: Guess who's back
We've gotten excited about them in the past, only to be let down. Are Ronald Jones, Jordan...
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 4.