Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Tops century mark in loss

Sanders caught seven of his 10 targets for 115 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Rams.

Sanders could have had a much bigger day but, after review, a would-be 44-yard touchdown was ruled down at the 1-yard line in the second quarter. The SMU product potentially cost his team four points as he drew a taunting penalty on the same play, and the Broncos would end up having to settle for a field goal. The 31-year-old has emerged as Case Keenum's favorite receiver with 24 targets over the past two games and will look to build on that Week 7 at Arizona.