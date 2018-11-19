Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Totals 62 scrimmage yards
Sanders caught four of six targets for 56 yards and carried one time for an additional six yards during Sunday's 23-22 win over the Chargers.
Sanders tied for the team lead in targets and broke off a 38 yard gain at one point, though he failed to do much with the rest of his touches. He has now topped out at 57 receiving yards over the last three games and hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 7. Sanders will look to get back on track against the Steelers next Sunday.
