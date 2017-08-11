Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Totals five yards in Chicago
Sanders caught is lone official target for five yards in Thursday's win over Chicago.
Sanders was also targeted on a deep ball that would have been a pass interference penalty if not for an offsetting penalty by right tackle Menelik Watson. Neither of Sanders' potential quarterbacks, Trevor Siemian or Paxton Lynch, looked particularly strong on Thursday and so, while he could still top 1,000 yards as he has over the past three years, his potential might be capped.
