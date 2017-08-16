Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Tweaks shoulder Wednesday
Sanders was forced to exit Wednesday's practice early after falling on his shoulder, NFL Network's James Palmer reports.
Sanders' shoulder injury isn't believed to be serious, but the Broncos kept him sidelined for the remainder of practice as a precaution. They'll continue to play it safe with the health of their No. 2 receiver, so it's unclear when he'll return to full participation at practice. His status for Saturday's preseason game against the 49ers may also be up in the air, but the issue shouldn't affect his Week 1 availability.
