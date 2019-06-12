Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Unsure about training camp
Sanders (Achilles) isn't sure if he'll be ready for the start of training camp, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official website reports.
Sanders has been documenting his rehab progress on Instagram, including a recent video that shows him cutting and running routes. Reports in March and April suggested the wideout was ahead of the typical recovery schedule for an Achilles tear, but Sanders framed things differently in early May, claiming to be neither ahead of schedule nor behind. While he still hopes to be ready for Week 1, the timing of his injury (Dec. 5) suggests he won't be the best version of himself even if that happens. The Broncos are counting on the 32-year-old to be productive at some point during the upcoming season, as they didn't address their wideout group during free agency or the draft.
