Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Upgraded to day-to-day

The Broncos are listing Sanders (ankle) as day-to-head heading into the team's Week 8 matchup with the Chiefs, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Prior to Sanders being ruled out for Sunday's shutout loss to the Chargers, the Broncos labeled the receiver as week-to-week, so it would seem he's taken a step forward in his recovery from the right ankle sprain. Until fantasy owners to have any confidence about Sanders potentially playing in Week 8, however, the 30-year-old will need to practice on at least a limited basis this week. It will be worthwhile to check back on Sanders' status Thursday following the Broncos' first session of the week.

