Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Watching Wednesday's practice

Sanders (ankle) was an observer at Wednesday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

The Broncos have limited Sanders' practice workload ever since he sat out in Weeks 7 and 8. With no report of a setback, he'll likely continue to suit up at less than 100 percent, this time facing a soft secondary in Miami as Trevor Siemian retakes the reins of the Denver offense. Sanders' injury and team context have made him tough to rely on, but the matchup at least creates some potential for a big day.