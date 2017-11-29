Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Watching Wednesday's practice
Sanders (ankle) was an observer at Wednesday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.
The Broncos have limited Sanders' practice workload ever since he sat out in Weeks 7 and 8. With no report of a setback, he'll likely continue to suit up at less than 100 percent, this time facing a soft secondary in Miami as Trevor Siemian retakes the reins of the Denver offense. Sanders' injury and team context have made him tough to rely on, but the matchup at least creates some potential for a big day.
More News
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Kept in check Sunday•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Suits up Sunday•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Should play Sunday•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Questionable Week 12•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Podcast: Who can we trust?
Not sure who to trust for the stretch run of your Fantasy season? We’ll help you figure it...
-
What You Missed: QB change in NY, SF
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire priorities
With your season on the line, who are you picking up off the Waiver Wire to guide you to the...
-
Week 13 Streaming Options
Heath Cummings gives you streaming options for Week 13 and the Fantasy playoffs
-
SportsLine: Sit Ben, not Burkhead
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...