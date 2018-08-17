Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Will get longer look
Denver's starters, including Sanders, figure to play between a quarter and a quarter and a half Saturday against Chicago, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Sanders was catchless in Denver's preseason opener against Minnesota, an outing in which Denver's starting offense played just two uneventful series. Sanders battled a nagging ankle injury and horrid quarterback play last season. In what might be his final season in Mile High, Sanders should rebound with Case Keenum under center. Saturday should provide some clarity to that end.
More News
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Looks quicker than last year•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Gets guarantees for 2018•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Expected back in 2018•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Nearing full recovery•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Finishes 2017 with just two scores•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Ruled out for season finale•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: How to draft wide receivers
We recommend grabbing a top-10 wide receiver, but if you can’t make that happen there are plenty...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these sixteen players won't be on his team at...
-
Breaking down the top-10 RB
The running back position is back, which is great for Fantasy owners. Jamey Eisenberg looks...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Doctson
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Zero-RB is still viable
It's gone out of vogue in recent years, but Heath Cummings says we should give zero-RB a chance...
-
No. 2 in non-PPR: Bell or Zeke?
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Le'Veon Bell vs....