Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Will get longer look

Denver's starters, including Sanders, figure to play between a quarter and a quarter and a half Saturday against Chicago, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Sanders was catchless in Denver's preseason opener against Minnesota, an outing in which Denver's starting offense played just two uneventful series. Sanders battled a nagging ankle injury and horrid quarterback play last season. In what might be his final season in Mile High, Sanders should rebound with Case Keenum under center. Saturday should provide some clarity to that end.