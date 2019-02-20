Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Won't restructure contract
Sanders (Achilles) tweeted Tuesday that he isn't interested in restructuring his contract.
Coming off a torn Achilles suffered Dec. 5 and entering the final year of his contract, Sanders surely can read between the lines that any restructure would involve a significant 2019 pay cut. Of course, he may be putting himself in danger of an outright release, as the Broncos can't be thrilled about the prospect of paying a $10.15 million base salary (per overthecap.com) to a player who's no lock to be ready for Week 1 of his age-32 season. His release wouldn't be a popular move in the locker room, but it does make sense from a standpoint of expected production per dollar. A contract extension might work for both parties, especially if it includes a signing bonus that can significantly reduce Sanders' 2019 cap hit without reducing his actual compensation. The veteran wide receiver is no longer wearing a walking boot over his injured foot, but he was spotted with a limp as recently as last week.
