Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Won't start camp on PUP list
GM John Elway noted Wednesday that Sanders (Achilles) will not be placed on the Broncos' PUP list to start training camp, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.
That said, because Sanders is bouncing back from December Achilles' surgery, the wideout will be "eased in" to practice over the next few weeks. That's something Sanders has previously acknowledged, so while he won't be full-go out of the gate, there's still time for fantasy observers to gather intel on the 32-year-old's recovery prior to the heart of draft/auction season. The key thing to monitor will be how much, if at all, the 5-foot-11, 180-pounder's straight speed and explosiveness are impacted by last year's injury.
More News
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Easing into camp•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Still hoping for Week 1 appearance•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Unsure about training camp•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Not ahead of schedule•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Runs with cleats on•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: In good spot with recovery•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Hamilton
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
How to draft Damien Williams in Fantasy
It's not hype around Damien Williams -- he's the Chiefs' best back. But is his role and locale...
-
21 more camp battles to watch
You'll need to keep a close eye on a lot of stuff around the league as training camp rolls...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your fantasy football draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have...
-
What to watch in training camp
Heath Cummings has the top-10 things you need to watch for in training camp.
-
Expert mock: Best ball strategy
Ben Gretch reviews a best ball expert mock draft that used DRAFT scoring and roster settin...