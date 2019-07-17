Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Won't start camp on PUP list

GM John Elway noted Wednesday that Sanders (Achilles) will not be placed on the Broncos' PUP list to start training camp, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

That said, because Sanders is bouncing back from December Achilles' surgery, the wideout will be "eased in" to practice over the next few weeks. That's something Sanders has previously acknowledged, so while he won't be full-go out of the gate, there's still time for fantasy observers to gather intel on the 32-year-old's recovery prior to the heart of draft/auction season. The key thing to monitor will be how much, if at all, the 5-foot-11, 180-pounder's straight speed and explosiveness are impacted by last year's injury.