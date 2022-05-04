Saubert re-signed Wednesday with Denver on a one-year deal, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Saubert appeared in all 17 games with Denver last season, recording eight catches on 12 targets for 47 yards and a touchdown. He's been a solid blocker and consistent contributor on special teams for the Broncos, the two areas where he's likely to provide most of his value if he earns a spot on Denver's Week 1 roster. With the departure of Noah Fant to Seattle, the Broncos are down their top pass-catching tight end from 2022, but Albert Okwuegbunam and rookie third-round pick Greg Dulcich are bigger threats than Saubert to absorb Fant's vacated targets.