Saubert caught five of seven targets for 36 yards in Thursday's 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts.

Saubert once again led all Broncos tight ends in snap percentage, playing 56 percent of the team's offensive snaps. For the time being, it appears that the veteran has earned the trust of the Denver coaching staff and quarterback Russell Wilson, as his seven targets were the third highest in the Denver passing attack. Unfortunately, this bump in usage did not result in much for fantasy purposes with the offense continuing to struggle. Despite Saubert's climb to the top of the depth chart, the 28-year-old will be difficult to trust for fantasy purposes when the Broncos visit the Chargers in Week 6.