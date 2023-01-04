Saubert caught all three of his targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Chiefs.

Saubert operated as Denver's No. 2 tight end Sunday behind Albert Okwuegbunam. The 28-year-old played 24 of the Broncos' 70 offensive snaps, while Okwuegbunam played 37 snaps. In 16 games played this season, Saubert has caught 15 of 24 targets for 148 yards, all of which are career-highs. The 6-foot-5, 253-pounder should remain far off the fantasy radar ahead of a Week 18 matchup with the Chargers.