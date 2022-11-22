Saubert secured both of his targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 22-16 overtime loss to the Raiders.

Saubert continued to operate as the Broncos' No. 2 tight end Sunday behind rookie Greg Dulcich. With 27 offensive snaps, the veteran saw roughly half the playing time of Dulcich, who played 53 snaps in the contest. Saubert's limited opportunities in a struggling passing attack make him irrelevant for fantasy purposes. Barring an injury to Dulcich, the 28-year-old should be left off fantasy rosters heading into a Week 12 matchup with the Panthers.