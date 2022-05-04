Saubert re-signed with the Broncos on a one-year deal Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Saubert appeared in all 17 games with Denver last season, earning eight catches on 12 targets for 47 yards and a touchdown. He's also been a solid and consistent contributor on special teams for the Broncos. With the departure of Noah Fant to Seattle, but the acquisition of Eric Tomlinson in free agency, and the selection of Greg Dulcich in the third round of the 2022 Draft, Saubert could be fighting for a roster spot in training camp.