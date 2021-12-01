Saubert caught his lone target for one yard and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-13 win over the Chargers.

Saubert operated as Denver's No. 3 tight end Sunday and was the recipient of Teddy Bridgewater's only passing touchdown of the contest. The one-yard score made for an efficient day for Saubert, but the third-string tight end on the Broncos has no place on fantasy rosters, barring an injury to both Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam, of course. The Broncos visit the division-leading Chiefs in Week 13.