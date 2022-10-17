Saubert (thigh) is listed as active for Monday night's game against the Chargers.
Saubert was limited in practice this week, but he'll give it a go in Week 6 and figures to share TE work with Greg Dulcich, who came off IR on Monday. Meanwhile, Albert Okwuegbunam was made inactive by the Broncos.
