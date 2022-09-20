Saubert recorded a 22-yard touchdown reception among his two targets in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Texans.

Saubert narrowly missed out on reeling in a touchdown reception in the Broncos' 17-16 loss to the Seahawks in Week 1, but he came down with a tough catch in the end zone while being draped by a defender early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win. The score helped put the Broncos up 13-9 before kicker Brandon McManus tacked on an insurance field goal with 3:36 remaining. Despite his involvement in the red zone early on this season, Saubert has only drawn three targets in total and has played fewer than 40 percent of the Broncos' offensive snaps in both of the team's first two games. Even if top tight end Albert Okwuegbunam were to miss time, Saubert would likely be deployed mostly as a blocker and wouldn't be in store for an abundance of targets.