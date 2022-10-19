Saubert played one offensive snap and failed to see a single target in Monday's 19-16 overtime loss to the Chargers.

After leading all tight ends in snaps in the past two games, Saubert took a major backseat to rookie Greg Dulcich in his debut. The veteran practiced in a limited fashion due to an ankle injury but was active for the game. His lack of involvement could be related to the injury, but it appears the coaching staff is confident in Dulcich, who impressed as the team's new No. 1 tight end. It's likely that Saubert's involvement in the offense will decrease and he'll be relegated to a depth role going forward. The 28-year-old should remain off the fantasy radar when the Broncos host the Jets in Week 7.