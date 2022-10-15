Saubert (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Chargers.
Saubert managed to practice all week in limited fashion which theoretically should put him on track to play in Monday's divisional battle. The veteran tight end easily doubled his total receptions in last Thursday's loss to the Colts, but he's been relatively inconsistent overall with the Broncos content on using a four-man platoon to cover the position.
More News
-
Broncos' Eric Saubert: Logs limited practice Friday•
-
Broncos' Eric Saubert: Catches five passes in loss•
-
Broncos' Eric Saubert: Leads Denver tight ends in snaps•
-
Broncos' Eric Saubert: Nabs touchdown catch Week 2•
-
Broncos' Eric Saubert: Back with Denver•
-
Broncos' Eric Saubert: Hits pay dirt in win•