Saubert (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Chargers.

Saubert managed to practice all week in limited fashion which theoretically should put him on track to play in Monday's divisional battle. The veteran tight end easily doubled his total receptions in last Thursday's loss to the Colts, but he's been relatively inconsistent overall with the Broncos content on using a four-man platoon to cover the position.

