Saubert finished a relatively quiet 2022 season, as the veteran played at least 50 percent of offensive snaps just three times across 17 games. The veteran tight end provided solid depth at the position, while rookie Greg Dulcich emerged as the leader of the Broncos' tight end corps for most of the season. Saubert is set to be free agent this offseason, but his dynamic skill set may be attractive to a new coaching staff in Denver ahead of the 2023 campaign. If the 28-year-old decides to return to the Broncos, he would likely continue to contribute in a depth role next season.