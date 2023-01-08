site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Broncos' Eric Saubert: Will play Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Jan 8, 2023
3:03 pm ET
Saubert (knee) is active Sunday against the Chargers.
Saubert was unable to practice Wednesday or Thursday, but he'll take the field Sunday in the
Broncos' regular-season finale. He'll likely fall behind Albert Okwuegbunam as the team's No. 2 option at tight end.
