Tomlinson participated in Denver's opening practice of training camp Wednesday, The Colorado Springs Gazette reports.
Tomlinson was inactive while wearing a walking boot on his left during the Broncos' minicamp in June, but he appears to be back and healthy in training camp. The 30-year-old caught his lone target for seven yards over 17 games with Baltimore last season, and he figures to serve a depth, if not primarily blocking role, with Denver this coming campaign.
