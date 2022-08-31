The Broncos signed Tomlinson on Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Tomlinson didn't make the initial 53-man roster but returns to the team after the Broncos placed two players on injured reserve. The 30-year-old tight end appeared in all 17 games for Baltimore last year and is expected to garner a sizable role behind Albert Okwuegbunam in Denver, at least until rookie tight end Greg Dulcich returns from IR.

