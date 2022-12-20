Tomlinson caught all three of his targets for 28 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-15 win over the Cardinals.

Tomlinson was the Broncos' most productive tight end in Sunday's victory over Arizona despite playing the third most offensive snaps at the position. The 30-year-old's three targets and three receptions were his highest marks in a game this year, while his touchdown was his first of the season. On the other hand, starter Greg Dulcich was a complete non-factor in the contest, reeling in just one of his two targets for 11 yards. Going forward, one should expect these roles to swing back in favor of Dulcich as Denver's No. 1 tight end. The rookie will look to bounce back after an underwhelming performance. Tomlinson, however, will not be a trustworthy option for fantasy purposes when the Broncos visit the Rams in Week 16.