Tomlinson failed to record a single target in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Jaguars.
Tomlinson operated as Denver's No. 2 tight end Sunday, but he played just 18 of the team's 61 offensive snaps in the contest. Rookie Greg Dulcich, however, dominated the tight end snap share with 49 snaps on his way to leading the Broncos with 87 receiving yards. Barring an injury to Dulcich, Tomlinson is not a consideration for fantasy rosters as the Broncos head into their Week 9 bye.
