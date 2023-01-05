Tomlinson (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Tomlinson has now opened Week 18 prep with back-to-back DNP designations on Denver's injury report as a result of an ankle issue. The veteran tight end still has Friday's session to ramp back up to limited/full speed, but Albert Okwuegbunam, Eric Saubert (knee) and Andrew Beck (elbow) would all be in line for additional reps this weekend against the Chargers if Tomlinson is eventually unable to receive the green light.