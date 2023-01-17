Tomlinson caught nine of 13 targets for 79 yards and two touchdowns while playing all 17 games of the 2022 season.

Known mostly for his skills as a blocker, Tomlinson operated in a depth role at tight end and saw just 13 targets across 17 games. With that said, he was surprisingly tied for second on the Broncos with two receiving touchdowns. The veteran played at least 50 percent of offensive snaps just once during the 2022 campaign, as rookie Greg Dulcich eventually stepped up as the leader of Denver's tight end corps for most of the season. Tomlinson is set to be a free agent this offseason, so the 30-year-old will likely audition for a spot on the roster with a new coaching staff in the coming months. Nonetheless, Tomlinson's skills as a blocker will likely help him to secure his next contract, even if the Broncos decide to move on.