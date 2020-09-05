Bassey's recent rise made established veterans Isaac Yiadom and De'Vante Bausby expendableZac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
A few weeks ago, Bassey looked like a potential developmental project after going undrafted out of Wake Forest. Now, with Yiadom traded and the presumed CB3 Bausby cut, Bassey could slot as high as CB3 or CB4 depending on the matchup and development of fellow youngsters Davontae Harris and Michael Ojemudia. Reports out of camp have been that Bassey performed well at nickelback in practice this week.