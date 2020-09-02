Bassey played nickel with the first-team defense Wednesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
The Broncos must have liked what they saw in Bassey as reports indicate that third-year corner Isaac Yiadom is heading to the Giants in a trade. The undrafted rookie led the ACC with 16 passes defended in 2017 and picked off five passes during his time at Wake Forest. Though the time with the first-team and the Yiadom trade makes it more likely that Bassey makes the final squad, he's unlikely to slot higher than CB4 behind A.J. Bouye, Bryce Callahan, and De'Vante Bausby.