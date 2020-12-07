Bassey suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during Sunday's loss to the Chiefs and will undergo season-ending surgery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

An undrafted rookie out of Wake Forest, Bassey played a major role in the Broncos' secondary this season and was quite impressive in the process. He allowed just 188 receiving yards and a touchdown over 12 games (354 snaps). Bassey will soon join Bryce Callahan (foot) on injured reserve. With the injury happening so late in the season, it's unclear if Bassey will be ready for the 2021 campaign. Duke Dawson is expected to bump into a starting role moving forward.