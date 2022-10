Bassey (hamstring) has been ruled out for the Broncos' Week 8 game versus the Jaguars.

Bassey will miss Sunday's contest after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 6 against the Chargers, which has forced him to be absent for two consecutive games now. With the Broncos' bye week coming next week, Bassey will shift his focus to being ready for Week 10 versus Tennessee. In his absence, Michael Ojemudia could see a slight increase in usage.