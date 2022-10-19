Bassey is expected to be sidelined for some time with a hamstring issue, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Though the severity of Bassey's hamstring injury remains unclear, it sounds like he'll need some time off to fully recover. In five games played for the Broncos in 2022, the 24-year-old collected just three tackles in that stretch. In Bassey's absence, Patrick Surtain and K'Waun Williams should continue operating with their usual starting roles, while Darius Phillips, Damarri Mathis and Michael Ojemudia could see more rotational snaps throughout Denver's secondary for the time being.