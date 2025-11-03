Engram failed to secure any of his three targets in Sunday's 18-15 win over the Texans.

Engram was unable to get anything going in Week 9, as he played second fiddle to fellow tight end Adam Trautman against the Texans. The 31-year-old Engram played 51 percent of Denver's offensive snaps Sunday, reaching above a 50 percent snap share for just the second time this season. Even so, it was Trautman who saw the majority of work at tight end, playing 73 percent of snaps and catching both of his targets for 25 yards. The Denver tight end position is seemingly one to avoid for fantasy purposes, as both Engram and Trautman are not reliable options for consistent production. Those hoping Engram could have a strong year in head coach Sean Payton's system may want to look for other options at the position going forward. The veteran will remain difficult to trust for meaningful fantasy production when the Broncos host the Raiders in Week 10.