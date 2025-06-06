Broncos head coach Sean Payton said Thursday that Engram (shoulder), who has been an active participant at OTAs, has shown "real good instincts" at practice, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Engram said Thursday he feels "the potential is through the roof" for second-year quarterback Bo Nix, per Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site, and the veteran tight end projects to be a significant part of the young signal-caller's Year 2 development. Now fully recovered from the hamstring and labrum injuries that limited him to nine regular-season appearances with Jacksonville in 2024, Engram is entrenched as Denver's top tight end above Adam Trautman, and he's staring down a seemingly straightforward path to emerging as the No. 2 option in the passing game behind top wideout Courtland Sutton. Marvin Mims, Devaughn Vele and Troy Franklin project as complementary options and are joined by rookie third-rounder Pat Bryant, but Engram is clearly the Broncos' most proficient target outlet for short passes, even if his prime is in the past as he enters his age-31 season. Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports that Engram's usage at OTAs suggests a key role in the passing game.